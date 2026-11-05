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MBDA, Terma to develop modular SPIMM air and surface defence system
By Jangoulun Singsit,3 days ago
MBDA and Terma have announced plans to develop a containerised air and surface defence system for deployment on ships, offshore facilities and land-based sites. Dubbed the Self Protection Integrated Mistral 3 Module (SPIMM), the system will combine MBDA’s SIMBAD-RC4 weapon system, which uses the Mistral 3 missile, with threat-detection sensors and a combat management system.