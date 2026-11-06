undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
California’s biggest new reservoir clears hurdle
By Deborah,8 days ago
The planned reservoir will store up to 1.5 million acre-feet of water. Federal environmental approval was completed on January 23, 2026. The Bureau of Reclamation previously announced $780.15 million in federal contributions. Federal negotiations have experienced delays, and construction financing remains unfinished. Friday, November 6, 2026 –– California has cleared...