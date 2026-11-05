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Alabama QB Keelon Russell named semifinalist for Freshman of the Year award
By Caleb Turrentine,7 days ago
As Keelon Russell continues a strong start to his career with the Crimson Tide, college football award committees are taking notice. Most recently, Russell was named as one of 14 semifinalists for the 2026 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. He could become the first Alabama quarterback and third Tide player to win the award.