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Tony Wied Holds Wisconsin's 8th District Seat as Democrats Flip Others Nearby
By Rachel Emerson,4 days ago
Tony Wied has won a second term representing Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, turning back Democratic challenger Rick Crosson in a race that unofficial results show tightened compared with the Republican congressman's first run two years ago. The district, anchored in the Green Bay area, has been reliably Republican territory for more than a decade.
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