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Milwaukee County Board Passes 2027 Budget Despite $4.6M Software Error
By Derek Lawson,8 days ago
Milwaukee County supervisors voted 17-1 to approve an amended $1.5 billion budget for 2027, pushing the spending plan through just days after officials revealed that a software error had blown a multimillion-dollar hole in the numbers. The shortfall, variously described as $4.6 million or $4.56 million, stemmed from an automated budgeting formula that produced savings that never actually existed.