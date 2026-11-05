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Lucy Worsley’s Keys to the Castle: PBS Sets Premiere Date for New Docuseries
7 days ago
PBS has set the premiere date for Lucy Worsley’s Keys to the Castle, a new docuseries presented by one of our favorite historians. Multi-hyphenate Lucy Worsley, OBE (historian, program presenter, podcaster, author, and former Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces in the UK), will be back soon on stateside screens with a rare, behind-the-scenes look at four of Europe’s most iconic castles.