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Cockeysville I-83 Shooter Sentenced to Up to 40 Years After Firing on Car With Toddler Inside
By Aubrey Green,8 days ago
A truck driver who fired a bullet through the window of a car carrying a 2-year-old child on Interstate 83 near Cockeysville will spend up to 40 years in prison. Christian Ramos, convicted at trial in April of attempted first-degree murder and related crimes, was sentenced Thursday, more than a year after the shooting left three people in the targeted car physically unharmed.
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