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Maryland Irish Festival Returns to Timonium With Céilís, Whiskey and a New Sunday Brunch
By Kevin Harris,6 days ago
The Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium swap pumpkins for pipers next weekend as the Maryland Irish Festival takes over the Cow Palace Building from Friday through Sunday, November 13 through 15. Organizers describe three days packed with Irish music, dancers, traditional cuisine, cultural exhibits, workshops, and vendors selling Irish goods, according to the Maryland State Fair's event listing.