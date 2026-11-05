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Bel Air Chabad's New Home Wins Town's Top Design Award After $3M Build
By Emily White,2 days ago
Harford Chabad's new home at 38 East Broadway has been named the Town of Bel Air's 2026 Archer-Bull Award recipient, the town's top honor for architectural and design excellence. The synagogue's new center opened in the summer of 2025 after a construction budget that started at $600,000 and ballooned to $3 million once the project grew from a renovation into a full rebuild.