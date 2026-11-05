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Broken Link Building for Ecommerce Websites: A Practical Guide for LA Businesses
3 days ago
BROKEN LINKS - For an independent Los Angeles retailer, being easy to find online can matter almost as much as being easy to find on the street. A shop may have excellent products and loyal customers, yet disappear beneath national chains in search results. Broken link building for ecommerce websites offers one way to improve that visibility: identify useful links on other sites that no longer work, then offer a relevant replacement from your own store. It is not a shortcut, and it only works when the replacement genuinely helps the site’s readers.