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EmployAbility Named No. 1 Supported Employment Provider in Georgia
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
EmployAbility, a Savannah-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been recognized as the No. 1 Supported Employment Provider in Georgia by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD). The recognition was celebrated during DBHDD's National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) event on...
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