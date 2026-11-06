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Larry Hanson Appointed to National League of Cities Risk Information Sharing Consortium Board of Directors
By Staff Report From Georgia CEO,9 days ago
Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the National League of Cities Risk Information Sharing Consortium (NLC-RISC) for the 2026–2027 term. The appointment took place during the 2026 NLC-RISC Staff Conference. Through its work with municipalities across...