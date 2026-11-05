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Canada Adds Silicon Dioxide to List of Permitted Anticaking Agents in Nutrient Pre-mixes for Use in Infant Formula
By Keller and Heckman LLP,6 days ago
On October 29, 2026, Health Canada expanded the permitted use of silicon dioxide as an anticaking agent in nutrient pre-mixes for use in infant formula. The change was implemented through the addition of paragraph S.1(h) to the List of Permitted Anticaking Agents. Silicon dioxide is not intended to perform a...