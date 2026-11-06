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Here Is Dylan Marlowe’s Self-titled Album
By Erica Zisman,9 days ago
Dylan Marlowe shares new self-titled album, Dylan Marlowe, out now, November 6th on all streaming platforms. Learn more here and listen below. Dylan Marlowe is unapologetically himself. The singer-songwriter has a knack for weaving high-energy instrumentals with honest and relatable story-telling lyrics. With his self-titled sophomore album, Marlowe is at his absolute best. The new record features thirteen songs and is officially out now.