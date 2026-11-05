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Check your tickets: $200k prize-winning Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County among 3 winning tickets that are close to expiring
4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Lottery on Thursday announced that three winning tickets worth a combined $1.97 will soon expire. The winning tickets include one Millionaire Raffle prize worth $1 million that was sold in Lycoming County, a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash prize worth $770,000 sold in Allegheny County, and a Powerball with Power Play prize worth $200,000 sold in Dauphin County, the Lottery said in a press release.