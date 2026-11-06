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RailAmerica reaches ParkSierra pact to acquire three additional short lines (11/6/2001)
9 days ago
RailAmerica Inc. soon will be back to 50. Today, the short-line holding company reached an agreement to acquire ParkSierra Rail Group for $48 million. Napa, Calif.-based ParkSierra's three western short lines — coupled with eight short lines RailAmerica recently acquired from StatesRail — would return RailAmerica's railroad holdings to 50 regionals and short lines in the United States, Canada, Chile and Australia. The company earlier this year dropped to 39 rail holdings after completing several property sales transactions in late 2000 and early 2001.