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Bronx woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in Connecticut, other parts of the northeast
By highliteagent,7 days ago
A Bronx woman was sentenced to six years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Connecticut, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Winifer Acosta Jimenez, 32, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
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