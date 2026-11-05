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West Haven man taken into custody after targeted narcotics enforcement on Meriden Green
By highliteagent,8 days ago
A West Haven man was taken into custody by Meriden police on Oct. 29 for alleged drug and firearm possession, authorities said. Sherrod Franklin, 37, was charged with failure to signal, disobeying an officer’s signal, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, using drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, interfering with an officer, possession with intent to sell a non-narcotic substance, and endangering a minor.