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Johnnies Host Fall Finale Friday
By Ryan Klinkner, SJU Director of Athletic Communications,4 days ago
Saint John's cross country hosts its 30th annual Fall Finale at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, near the water tower in Collegeville. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's finished third out of 11 teams at the 2026 MIAC Cross Country Championships last Saturday (Oct. 31) at St. Olaf. Senior Cole Stencel (Mapleton, Minn./Maple River) won the race by 13 seconds, with a time of 24:56.1, to become the 11th Johnnie and 14th overall to win the MIAC individual championship.