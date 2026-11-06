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Einride and EASE Logistics Put Driverless Electric Trucks Into Daily Freight Service in Ohio
9 days ago
Two cabless, driverless electric trucks from Einride are now moving freight every day between EASE Logistics warehouses in Marysville, Ohio, the companies announced Oct. 6. The SAE Level 4 trucks run scheduled routes on EASE property and local public roads with no one aboard. A remote operator monitors each truck from off-site and can step in if needed.
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