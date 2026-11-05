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Paris Jackson demands explained as she seeks $600 million from Michael Jackson’s estate to go to his three children
6 days ago
Paris Jackson has filed a petition for $600 million from her late father Michael Jackson's estate to go to his children. According to the court filing, obtained by Page Six, the 28-year-old singer is asking a judge to order the estate to make a preliminary distribution of $600 million to the Michael Jackson Family Trust, claiming the longtime executor has kept the children from receiving their inheritance.