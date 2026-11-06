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What Diesel Export Uncertainty Means for Supply Chain and Inventory Planning
9 days ago
Geopolitical conflicts can create supply chain risks well beyond the countries directly involved, particularly when export bans or other trade restrictions are being considered at the highest levels of government. That risk is coming into focus as diesel prices rise amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the administration weighs next steps such as a potential Diesel Export Ban.