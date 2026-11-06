Sport-specifc Tags

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8 days ago
Reigning national PoY Sarah Strong couldn't stay on the court long enough to will her team back this time! The women just sent #2 UConn home, and vaulted Kim Barnes-Arico's long-building squad into early pole position for a Final Four seed. Te'Yala Delfosse scored 22 and poured it in from outside, including back-to-back daggers in the 4th quarter to turn a tie into their biggest lead of the night and set the stage for a 77-66 Michigan win.