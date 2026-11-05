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Rockford Fosgate Unveils RV Speakers at SEMA
3 days ago
Rockford Fosgate has unveiled new audio products at the 2026 SEMA Show. The products include the new Adventure Series Speakers, the company’s entry into RV speakers. Rockford Fosgate has moved into the dedicated RV audio market with its 6.5-inch Adventure Series speakers. A Rockford Fosgate spokesperson said the speakers are purpose-built for RVs’ demands. They are engineered for RV wall construction, exposed locations and the demands of an integrated look inside and outside the coach.