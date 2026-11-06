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Language Preparation Adds Depth to Overseas Relocation Plans
8 days ago
Daily interactions with schools, healthcare providers and local services can influence adjustment abroad, making language preparation relevant even when a destination has an established expatriate community. WASHINGTON, DC, November 5, 2026. Americans considering long-term residence overseas are discovering that language preparation can influence the success of an international move as...