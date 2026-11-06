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When Love Becomes a Curse: The Haunting World of Phèdre
By Editorial: Comments on political articles,9 days ago
Directed by UW Drama MFA student Sebastián Bravo Montenegro. Jean Racine's Phèdre is a classic five-act French tragedy, first performed in Paris in 1677. Rooted in Greek mythology, the play follows Phèdre, the wife of Theseus, who is consumed by an illicit passion she believes is the result of a divine curse. The object of her desire is her stepson, Hippolytus, who secretly loves Aricia, a young woman imprisoned by Theseus.