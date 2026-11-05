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Hill’s Report Highlights Unique Clinical Needs of Small Dogs
By Sarah Rumple Mahan,6 days ago
Hill’s Pet Nutrition has released its “World of the Small Dog Report 2026,” detailing the specific biological and preventive care requirements for small and mini breeds. According to Hill’s, small dogs now make up more than 52% of the global canine population. The research emphasizes that these patients possess unique anatomical and metabolic profiles and should not be treated clinically as “scaled-down” versions of larger breeds. The report highlights several distinct vulnerabilities: