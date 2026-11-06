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Friday Night Frost Possible Across Oklahoma Including Enid, Stillwater, and Woodward as Temperatures Drop Into the 30s Northwest of Interstate 44
9 days ago
OKLAHOMA — Friday night will be one of the coldest nights of the season so far across parts of Oklahoma. Frost is possible northwest of Interstate 44, where temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s by early Saturday morning. Areas farther south and east will stay a bit milder, with lows mainly in the 40s across southern Oklahoma and north Texas.
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