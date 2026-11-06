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Four Great Lakes Hit Record Warm Water Temperatures as Michigan, Ohio, and New York Await Arctic Air Needed for Lake-Effect Snow
9 days ago
GREAT LAKES — Four of the five Great Lakes are currently running at record warm water temperatures for this time of year. Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario are all at record levels, while Lake Superior is above average and relatively close to record values. The unusually warm water could fuel intense lake-effect snow once a prolonged Arctic outbreak arrives, though no such cold blast is in the foreseeable forecast.
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