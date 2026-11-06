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Chilly Cloudy Friday Brings Rain and Wet Snow to Michigan Including Traverse City, Marquette, and Grand Rapids as November Weather Returns
9 days ago
MICHIGAN — Friday is looking a lot more like November across Michigan after several unusually mild days. Temperatures settle back into a typical early November range, with most of Lower Michigan reaching only the mid 40s to lower 50s and much of the Upper Peninsula staying near the lower 40s. Clouds will be common, showers remain possible, and parts of northern Michigan could see rain mixed with wet snow.
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