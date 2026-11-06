undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Long-Range Models Hint at Wintry December Pattern With Snow Chances Reaching Tennessee, Arkansas, and North Carolina Including the Appalachian Mountains
9 days ago
UNITED STATES — Long-range model guidance is hinting at a more wintry pattern for December, with snow chances showing up farther south than usual. The maps point to the heaviest potential totals in the Rockies and the central Appalachians, with lighter amounts spreading into Tennessee, Arkansas, and parts of the Deep South. These are early model signals and not a promise of snow for any specific location, as plenty can change over the coming weeks.
94