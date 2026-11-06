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Narrow Band of Rain Soaks Baltimore During Thursday Night Game With Temperatures Near 70 Degrees Before Thunderstorms Rumble Friday Morning
9 days ago
MARYLAND — Rain turned out to be more than just spotty showers in Baltimore on Thursday night, with a narrow band of rain moving through during the football game. Radar at 8:45 p.m. showed a conveyor belt of rain stretching from northern Virginia through Columbia and Baltimore toward Elkton. Temperatures stayed near 70 degrees, unusually warm for November, and stronger storms were expected to build overnight into Friday morning.