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Showers and Isolated Storms Return to Arizona and New Mexico Including Las Cruces, Tucson, and Albuquerque Friday Into Saturday Evening
9 days ago
NEW MEXICO — Another disturbance is dropping into the Southwest on Friday, bringing scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to Arizona and New Mexico. Rain will favor eastern Arizona and the higher terrain Friday afternoon before shifting toward southern and southeastern New Mexico on Saturday. Most rainfall should be light to moderate, with cooler temperatures, clouds, and some snow on the highest mountain peaks before conditions improve by Saturday evening.
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