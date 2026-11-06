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Falls Lake Sits 8 Feet Below Normal as Raleigh’s Water Supply Nears Historic Drought Low With Little Rain Relief in Sight
9 days ago
NORTH CAROLINA — Falls Lake in Wake County, the source of drinking water for Raleigh, continues to drop and now sits roughly 8 feet below normal. The lake measured 244 feet at the latest reading, just 2 feet above the lowest point reached during the 2008 drought. Some rain is expected Saturday, but it will not do much to help, and a prolonged dry spell is expected to follow.