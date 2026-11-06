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Cold Front Brings Cooler Drier Air to Florida With Sunday Lows in the 40s for Crestview, Tallahassee, and Pensacola This Weekend
9 days ago
FLORIDA — Fall is returning to Florida this weekend as a cold front brings cooler, drier, and less humid air to most of the state. The Panhandle will feel the biggest change, with Sunday morning lows dropping into the 40s and a few communities possibly reaching the first 30s of the season. South Florida will see only a small change, but residents there will still notice slightly more comfortable air along with plenty of sunshine.
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