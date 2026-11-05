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Queen Anne’s Chorale Announces Holiday KoolYule Concert
7 days ago
Now in its 39th year, the Queen Anne’s Chorale is excited to present a Kool Yule for all to enjoy. The performance will highlight jazzy Holiday Classics that Artistic Director, Robert Huntington, guarantees will have your feet tapping. Some of the Classics include “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree/Jingle Bell Rock” and music from A Charlie Brown Christmas. A perfect way to swing into the Holidays.