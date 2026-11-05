undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Student Clubs Are the Secret Weapon for Your First Business Idea
8 days ago
Two hundred and forty dollars. That’s what a Kansas State student I traded notes with made in her first month selling custom dorm organizers out of her residence hall, and she never posted a single ad. Every sale came from people she already knew through a club. Her “launch strategy” was showing up to a Tuesday meeting with a cardboard sample and a box of donuts.