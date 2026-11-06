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WA-04: Amanda McKinney (R)
By TWN Staff,8 days ago
Amanda McKinney is a Republican Yakima County commissioner and former banking professional with experience in local government, financial management, and regional economic development. As a county commissioner, she has worked on public safety, water resources, infrastructure, and government budgeting. McKinney has been particularly involved in issues affecting Central Washington’s agricultural communities, including irrigation, water storage, and the economic challenges facing farmers and small businesses.