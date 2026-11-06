undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Volleyball Drops Road Match to Fighting Falcons, Qualifies for MEC Tournament
8 days ago
FAIRMONT, W. Va. – The Frostburg State Volleyball team saw their regular season come to a close with a 3-0 loss on the road to Fairmont State on Thursday evening. The rivalry match, as well as results from various contests in the South Division, would determine MEC Tournament seeding, as the Bobcats came out with determination, scoring six of the first eight points. Freshman Judy Steffens joined seniors Maya Johnson and Grace Yocham in recording kills, with the latter also joining sophomore Adele Evans on a block, who also served an ace. Hitting back with three of the next four, the Fighting Falcons pulled within two before four in a row by Frostburg kept them up 11-5, with Steffens and sophomore Alliyah McNair bookending the scores. The sides traded two-point rallies before Fairmont went on a tear, scoring nine unanswered and 13 of the next 15 to flip the set around at 20-15. A couple service errors helped the Bobcats find their footing, as Johnson, McNair, and senior Raegan Philips each found the floor in getting back within 21-19. As the teams gave one another errors, Evans drove a spike down to bring the deficit down to a point but the Falcons put the final two points down to take the frame 25-22. Set two was a fully back-and-forth affair through a long stretch from the get-go, as neither side led by more than two up to a narrow 11-10 Frostburg lead. McNair, Yocham, and Johnson had two kills apiece while freshman Gabrielle Morris joined the action with a score and a combo block with Johnson. Fairmont took the first swing of momentum, netting five of six in establishing a three-point advantage, as they eventually kept the Bobcats at arms' length up to an 18-14 score. Reversing some of their fortunes from the first set, Frostburg hit back with a 6-1 run, as Johnson, Morris, and Yocham each found the floor, with the former also putting down an ace to suddenly lead 20-19. The Falcons hit three of four to regain a one-point advantage but the Bobcats found themselves at set point after kills from freshman Temerah Holloway and Johnson. Belle DeVall kept Fairmont alive with a kill that also kicked off a shocking 4-1 run as they stole the frame 27-25.