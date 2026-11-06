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5 things to do this weekend
By Jillian Pavlick,9 days ago
Curiosity will take center stage when Hagerstown Community College hosts STEAM Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the college’s Athletic, Recreation & Community Center gymnasium, 11400 Robinwood Drive. The free annual event invites children and families from throughout the tri-state area to explore science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics through exhibits, hands-on activities, competitions, pumpkin decorating, food and music. All activities will take place indoors, with the goal of introducing young people to the fun and possibilities of STEAM fields. The HCC Alumni Association is the primary sponsor, with JLG Industries serving as a secondary sponsor and additional support from the Washington County Free Library, Washington County Public Schools and Wonder Book.