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Franklin County to honor veterans with parades, ceremonies and community events
By Staff Reports,9 days ago
Communities across Franklin County will recognize Veterans Day with parades, memorial services, historical exhibits and special events honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Activities are scheduled throughout the county beginning Nov. 7 and continuing through the holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Additional exhibits...