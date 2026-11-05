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Chhutti Lapsi (Kansar) Recipe in Pressure Cooker
By Dhwani Mehta,3 days ago
Chutti Lapsi, also known as Kansar, is a traditional Gujarati sweet made on auspicious days like Dhanteras, Diwali, housewarming, and weddings. It uses just a few ingredients: whole wheat flour, jaggery, oil, and ghee. This easy pressure cooker version is quick, healthier than most festive sweets, and has no burnt bottom. Give the moin, keep the flour-to-jaggery liquid ratio right, cool the lapsi, then pulse it into soft, separate grains. Serve it with mug for the classic festive combo.