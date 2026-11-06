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Best Music Venue: Showbox
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Duke Ellington, Muddy Waters, the Ramones, Pearl Jam, Prince, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and the Foo Fighters have all taken the stage at the Showbox. Open since 1939, the ballroom across from Pike Place Market has lived through nearly every chapter of Seattle music, while welcoming generations of touring acts along the way. More than 85 years later, its sultry deco-style details and oak dance floor remain, and the room still holds just over 1,000 people—small enough to get close to a big name or discover the next one. There certainly are newer venues, bigger stages, and fancier spots, but there’s nothing quite like the Showbox.