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Best Art Gallery: Foster/White Gallery
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. A pillar in Pioneer Square’s arts ecosystem, Foster/White Gallery opened in 1966 (then called Richard White Gallery) as the first space of its kind in the neighborhood. It soon gained notoriety for showing preeminent Northwest artists such as Morris Graves, William Morris, George Tsutakawa, and Dale Chihuly. In the decades after founding the gallery, its owners continued to bet on the neighborhood, forming the Seattle Art Dealers Association and helping launch the First Thursday Art Walk—famed as the longest-running established art walk in the United States. Today, Foster/White continues to champion contemporary regional artists working in a range of media and is a founder and supporter of Seattle’s Art + Culture Week.