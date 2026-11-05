undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Review
By S & S Reviews,7 days ago
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend – A Spectacle That Loses Its Way. Bringing the Ramayana to the big screen is no ordinary filmmaking exercise. Few works of literature hold such a significant place in Indian culture, spirituality and collective identity. Any cinematic interpretation therefore carries enormous expectations, particularly when it comes from a production as ambitious as Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film aims to transform one of the world’s most familiar mythological stories into a large-scale cinematic franchise. With a second instalment already planned, the English-language release arriving in Western cinemas on November 5 is positioned as the beginning of something much bigger.