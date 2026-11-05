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Gentle Monster Review
By S & S Reviews,6 days ago
Cast: Léa Seydoux, Laurence Rupp, Catherine Deneuve, Jella Haase. When a police investigation exposes disturbing allegations against her husband, Lucy (Léa Seydoux), a celebrated pianist and mother, finds herself facing the collapse of the life she thought she knew. With her family suddenly under scrutiny and her young son caught in the middle, she must confront the possibility that the man she trusted has been hiding a deeply disturbing secret.