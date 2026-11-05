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Where the Seeds Fall Is Now Available
By S & S Reviews,6 days ago
Dive into a Thrilling, Densely Packed Adventure You Can Finish in 3 Hours. Tokyo-based video game publisher and developer Cygames, Inc. (HQ: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Watanabe; hereinafter referred to as “Cygames”) is proud to announce that its first title under the CygamesEdge brand, Where the Seeds Fall, is now available on PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™ 2, and Steam® starting today, 5th November 2026.