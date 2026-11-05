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Sir Reginald & the Clockwork Heart Excerpt
By Shabbir,3 days ago
With the Kickstarter campaign for Sir Reginald & the Clockwork Heart from Goats Flying Press active, we are delighted to present an exclusive excerpt from Sir Reginald & the Clockwork Heart. Sir Reginald & the Clockwork Heart is an all-new pulp adventure anthology. The 96-page, full-color, hardcover book features five interconnected adventures written by Joe Atalla and illustrated by Eisner Award-Nominee Juni Ba (The Fables Of Erlking Wood), Eisner and Ignatz Award-Winner Jesse Lonergan (Drome), illustrator Dimitrios Pantazis (Hello Halloween), and smash-hit indie creator Armand Bodnar (Frog Knight). The book is colored by Brad Simpson (Feral), with letters and design by Jeff Powell (Absolute Green Arrow).