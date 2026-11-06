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CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLES TAKE CENTER STAGE AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY SATURDAY NIGHT
By scmotorsportsmedia,8 days ago
Three PASSCAR Titles on the Line at the 4th Annual Jerry Dodd Champions Night – — Sport Compacts Return to Battle for $1,000 to Win. Perris, California — November 5, 2026 — The checkered flag is about to fall on Perris Auto Speedway’s historic 30th anniversary season, but before the curtain comes down, there is some unfinished business to take care of. Three championships are still up for grabs, old rivalries will be renewed, and the return of a popular division will add even more excitement when Heimark Distributors Anheuser-Busch presents the 4th Annual Jerry Dodd Champions Night this Saturday, November 7th.