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NASCAR Weekend Preview: Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway
By scmotorsportsmedia,8 days ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Kyle Larson only needs to collect nine points in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) to hoist his third career championship trophy and second consecutive. But the 33-year-old Californian has been adamant about taking nothing for granted.